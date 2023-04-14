Dog whose owner passed away still waiting for a loving home after three months

The team at Dogs Trust Shrewsbury is appealing for a new home for a dog whose owner sadly passed away.

Kluska is looking for a loving home

Dogs tend to wait an average of 47 days to find a new home after arriving at Dogs Trust, but sadly six-year-old Kluska, an American Bulldog, has been waiting since January.

Sue Bromley, Assistant Manager at Dogs Trust Shrewsbury, says:

“Kluska was very sad when she arrived and found it hard to adjust to life without her owner, so she has been getting lots of TLC here, but she needs a home of her own. She can live with children aged 14 and over and would be a beautiful addition to a family, but sadly she hasn’t had much interest since arriving and it breaks our hearts.”

Kluska, whose name means dumpling in Polish, is described by the team as a ‘beautiful, affectionate, playful’ girl who loves being outdoors, playing with her toys and learning new things. She would like to be the only dog in the home as she likes her own space to chill out, but when it comes to spending time with people, she loves a cuddle and a belly rub.

Since the start of the year, the team have waved a fond farewell to 153 dogs and they are hoping that it won’t be long before Kluska has her bags packed and is happily heading home.

Sue says:

“Kluska has really made an impression on the team and we will never forget her. Whoever adopts Kluska will be very lucky and she will return the love she receives, tenfold. We just hope she isn’t waiting too much longer to find her special someone.”

Kluska has some medical issues which can be discussed with any potential adopter. If you would like to find out more about Kluska, or any of the dogs waiting for their forever homes at Dogs Trust Shrewsbury, please visit www.dogstrust.org.uk.