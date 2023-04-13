Voters warned just two weeks left to get free photo ID

With local elections taking place on 4 May in Telford and Wrekin, voters are being urged to check they have valid photo ID if they plan to vote at a polling station.

Following new requirements introduced by the government under the Elections Act 2022, this May’s local elections will be the first time that voters in Telford and Wrekin will have to show photo ID to be able to vote at a polling station.

The Electoral Commission’s website provides a list of all acceptable photo ID for voters. It also offers those without ID the opportunity to apply for a free Voter Authority Certificate.

However, research suggests that only a fraction of voters without suitable ID have applied for the free certificate nationally. As of 2 April, just 37,000 people had applied – fewer than 2% of the possible number of voters lacking ID.

The deadline for applications for the free Voter Authority Certificate is 5pm on Tuesday 25 April.

David Sidaway, Returning Officer for Telford and Wrekin, said:

“We’ve received 197 applications so far for the free Voter Authority Certificate, but we know there are many more people in the borough who may still need to apply for it if they want to vote at a polling station.

“I’d recommend checking the Electoral Commission’s website today – just search ‘Voter ID’ – to see whether you already have suitable ID. If you don’t, simply click to apply for the free Voter Authority Certificate as soon as possible as we are expecting a rush as we approach the 25 April deadline.

“The online application process is straightforward, but if anyone needs further support then please do contact our team on 01952 383206 –we’re here to help. We want to do everything in our power to ensure that no eligible voter is turned away on 4 May as a result of this new legislation.”

More information can be found at www.electoralcommission.org.uk/VoterID.