Shropshire
Friday, April 14, 2023
Shropshire Council asked to back Shrewsbury BID’s third term

By Shropshire Live

A five-year business plan and renewal proposal will be presented to Cabinet next Wednesday, which outlines Shrewsbury BID (Business Improvement District)’s ambitions from 2024-2029.

Shrewsbury Town Centre

Cabinet will be asked to support the work of Shrewsbury BID, an independent, not-for-profit company dedicated to delivering projects and services which improve the trading environment for local businesses in Shrewsbury town centre.

Shrewsbury BID is nearing the end of its second, five-year term and has proposed a renewal.

If supported by Cabinet, the intention is that a ballot of all businesses mandated to pay the levy within the defined BID area will take place from Thursday 8 June to Thursday 6 July 2023, where businesses will be asked to vote for or against a third term of the BID.

Shrewsbury BID is one of three partners of the Big Town Plan partnership, alongside Shropshire Council and Shrewsbury Town Council, who have committed to support Shrewsbury’s development to become an event better destination to work, visit and reside within.

This involves projects such as the Shrewsbury design code, public realm and movement strategy, and involvement with the Smithfield Riverside development.

The BID’s proposed business plan identifies four key priority areas if the ballot is successful:

– Original Shrewsbury – a project which focuses on visitor experience of the market town.

– Safer Shrewsbury – a plan which prioritises public safety of the town centre.

– Work in Shrewsbury – a new scheme which looks at attracting new employees and works with the growing and talented student community.

– Future Shrewsbury – which looks at the large-scale investment schemes happening in town, including the Smithfield Riverside development.

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for growth, regeneration and housing, shared:

“Shrewsbury BID has been a key figure in the town centre for nearly a decade.

“In their second term alone, they have invested and attracted over £2.5 million into projects which promote and protect our strong high street, and local business offer, in Shrewsbury.

“They’ve tackled the turbulence and challenges posed during the pandemic, and have put together a strong business proposal for the next five years, which continues their work and service to members, but also focuses on growing Shrewsbury’s name on a national scale.”

