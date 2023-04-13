9.4 C
New administration centre for Shropshire Football Association

A converted former Methodist chapel in Shifnal which now provides commercial and residential accommodation has been sold to the Shropshire Football Association.

The property at 21 High Street, Shifnal sold to the Shropshire Football Association
The county’s governing body for football intends to use the property at 21 High Street as its new administration centre, with an adjoining three-bedroom house to be let out as an investment.

Dave Simpson, chairman of the Shropshire Football Association, said: “We have two teams, a football development team which works out in the community, and the administration team, which is going to be based in Shifnal, so this will be our new administration centre.

“We will let out the three-bedroom house, so that will provide income for the Shropshire FA.”

Toby Shaw, who handled the sale for Towler Shaw Roberts, said: “This represented an exciting opportunity to acquire a commercial and residential property prominently located fronting Shifnal’s High Street.

“The property has a very interesting history as a former Methodist chapel that’s been impressively converted.

“We are delighted to have completed a sale to the Shropshire Football Association after they identified the retail premises as suitable to become their new administration offices, with the residential property let as an investment.”

