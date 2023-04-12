7.2 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Now Playing:

Tributes paid to police officer that died on duty

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A 43-year-old serving West Mercia Police officer has died suddenly whilst on duty in Broseley.

Tributes paid to PC Andy Boardman who died suddenly whilst on duty in Broseley, Shropshire.

PC Andy Boardman was taken ill and collapsed in Broseley, yesterday, Tuesday 11 April.

Chief Constable Pippa Mills said: “This is a terrible shock for everyone that knew Andy and my thoughts, and the thoughts of all of us at West Mercia Police, are with his wife, Luci, their two daughters and all his family, friends and colleagues.

- Advertisement -

“Andy was a familiar and friendly face across the communities he served and well-liked by his colleagues across the whole force. Today we are flying our flags at half-mast as a sign of respect.

“Andy was responding to an incident alongside paramedics from the West Midlands Ambulance Service when he was taken ill. I want to pass on our sincere thanks to the paramedics who did everything they possibly could for Andy and to the officers that were with him.”

The shock of this sad loss

Police and Crime Commissioner, John Campion, also paid his respects saying: “It is heart breaking to hear of the passing of PC Andy Boardman. I had the pleasure of meeting PC Boardman in his work as a West Mercia police officer, and I share the shock of this sad loss.

“My thoughts are with PC Boardman’s family, friends, and his West Mercia colleagues during this difficult time – particularly those who were with him. I would also like to thank the paramedics for their efforts in trying to save PC Boardman’s life.”

PC Andy Boardman police career

Andy joined West Mercia Police in 2015, having started his policing career in 2007 with West Midlands Police. Prior to joining the police Andy served in the Armed Forces for seven years.

During his service with West Mercia Police he worked in Kidderminster, Stourport and most recently within the Safer Neighbourhood Team for Broseley and Much Wenlock.

A statement from West Mercia Police, added: “Andy’s wife Luci has asked us to pass on her thanks to all their colleagues and members of the public who have sent her and their family kind and thoughtful messages of support.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP