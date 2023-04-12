Telford work experience scheme rolled out across West Mercia Police

A pilot work experience scheme at West Mercia Police’s Malinsgate station in Telford is to be rolled out across the force.

Student Charlie recently carried out a week of work experience with the force. Photo: West Mercia Police

So far 46 students aged between 14 and 18 have been given the unique opportunity to spend time with operational officers and work behind the scenes with support staff.

The latest week saw five students from schools in Telford like the Charlton School in Wellington and Telford Priory School spend time in Wrockwardine Wood with the safer neighbourhood team, armed response team, the dog section, property office, road policing, officer safety training and criminal investigations departments.

Detective Sergeant Kevin Jones said: “The scheme has again proved a major success and this is due to the effort and commitment from all departments during a difficult and demanding period.

“The students who took part were clearly inspired to work hard and commit to a career in policing.”

One student is now serving at Telford on response, with several students at different stages in the recruitment process. It has meant the force’s links with local schools and colleges across the region have improved significantly.

An example of a student that took part is 15-year-old Charlie, who said: “My week of work experience with West Mercia came about after I spoke to my careers teacher. It was the last place available so I sort of got lucky.

“I knew it would be better than doing any other work experience so I was intrigued to take it up. I have thought about possibly doing a policing or armed forces career so it appealed from that point of view.

“During the week, I have been with both armed and road traffic units, protecting vulnerable people and also done a force fitness test. Today I am with the uniformed response team all day.Charlie.jpg

“It has been amazing, very interesting, I thought I’d just be making tea but it has been more than I expected. I did not think I would get involved in as much as I have done so it has been a very interesting experience. I would say it has enhanced my hopes of taking up a police career.

“I have always had a profound amount of respect for the police but seeing what they actually do has put an emphasis on how hard the police work to do their jobs to the best of their ability.

“It is very easy for members of the public to see the police as bad guys but they do not realise how hard it is for officers to do their jobs properly.”

This year the programme will continue to offer students from 14-18 years similar opportunities with 33 students signed up.

West Mercia is committed to ensuring inclusion from all sections of the community.

Other Local Policing Areas are exploring similar work placement programmes across the West Mercia force area.