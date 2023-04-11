TV personality, Dr Ranj Singh urges residents to ‘Think Which Service’

Dr Ranj Singh, NHS doctor and national TV personality, has teamed up with healthcare professionals at NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin to encourage local people to ‘Think Which Service’ before deciding which local health service is right for their medical need.

Dr Ranj Singh, NHS doctor and national TV personality

Through a brand-new four-part podcast series, launched last week, Dr Singh – famous for Strictly Come Dancing and CBeebies – helps to encourage residents to seek the right care, at the right time, in the right place.

The podcasts, hosted by Dr Singh, promote a series of topics through engaging conversation with local health professionals. Episode one features Dr Charlotte Hart, local GP and Clinical Director for Shrewsbury Primary Care Network (PCN) and Nigel Dugmore, Superintendent Pharmacist at Donnington Pharmacy in Telford.

‘Think pharmacy before GP’, is now available to listen here and explores the importance of local community pharmacies and the range of services they offer.

Speaking about the campaign, Dr Ranj Singh said: “I’m delighted to be involved as it’s so important to spread these essential messages.

“There is a wide range of NHS services available to help people, not just A&E and GPs. These podcasts explore how people can access the most suitable services for them and will feature local doctors, pharmacists, mental health professionals, nurses and more.

“Join me and my guests, over the coming weeks, as we explore how we can help residents across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin get the right care, at the right time.”

Dr Nick White, Chief Medical Officer at NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said: “People across our county are being encouraged to ‘Think Which Service’ before acting when deciding on which local service is right for their healthcare need.

“The new podcast series is an innovative way of reaching all our audiences, including the younger generation, to spread key health messages.

“These podcasts are particularly important as we head into the Bank Holiday weekend, and several days of junior doctor industrial action. All our services will be under significant pressure, particularly A&E, and we need to help patients choose which service is most appropriate for their health concern.

“We’re asking people to think Minor Injuries Units (MIUs) before A&E and to check NHS 111 online for advice on where to go for help. Please keep the ambulance service and A&E for life threatening emergencies only, such as heart attack, stroke and severe respiratory distress. You can find out more on the Think Which Service website.”

Future podcast episodes will be out soon and cover topics such as helping people self-care, advice on taking care of our mental wellbeing, and information about how digital technology can improve access to healthcare and help keep people well.