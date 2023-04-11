Mayor launches Cambrian Heritage Railways 2023 season

The Mayor of Oswestry, Councillor Jay Moore, recently visited the award-winning Cambrian Heritage Railways to see for himself the work undertaken by volunteers as well as officially launching the new running season.

Mayoress Poppy King, Mayor Jay Moore, Phil Bradley Cambrian Heritage Railways Head of operations, Rob Williams Cambrian Heritage Railways Chairman

The heritage railway opened its door for business over the Easter holiday weekend and CHR bosses were delighted with the large number of passengers attending planned Easter activities resulting in extra carriages being added to some trains.

Cambrian Heritage Railways Chairman, Rob Williams, was on hand to show the Mayor the latest developments: “We welcomed the Mayor of Oswestry to our railway and I was pleased to show him the huge strides we have taken in recent years.

- Advertisement -

“More recently our volunteers have been hard at work relaying three lines of track into Oswestry station for the first time since the 1960s. We have also uncovered an historical cattle dock and work continues apace on restoring Oswestry signal box.”

Railway volunteers were recently honoured for their efforts by Oswestry Tourism and won national and regional recognition as winners of the British Museum – Marsh award for its volunteering efforts.

CHR also scooped a runners-up award for infrastructure at the Heritage Railway Association awards last month.

Cambrian Heritage Railways will run steam and diesel heritage trains every weekend and specific mid-week and evening journeys as well as Bank Holidays until September.