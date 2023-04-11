Driver arrested after teenager from Whitchurch dies in collision

A 19-year-old man from the Whitchurch area has died after the car he was travelling in collided with a tree in Cheshire at the weekend.
The driver of the car, a 20-year-old man from Whitchurch, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
Three other passengers, an 18-year-old man, a 22-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman, were taken to hospital to be treated for their injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.
Police were called to the collision on the A530, near Whitchurch Road towards Nantwich at around 6.30pm on Sunday. They found that a grey Ford Fiesta had collided with a tree.
Cheshire Police say enquiries in relation to the incident are ongoing and officers are appealing to anyone who may have dashcam footage or witnessed the collision to get in touch.