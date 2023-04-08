7.7 C
Shropshire
Saturday, April 8, 2023
Now Playing:

Warning of traffic delays due to gas works in Bridgnorth

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Drivers are warned of potential delays and disruption to journeys as contractors repair gas pipes in Bridgnorth from Tuesday 11 April onwards.

Cadent Gas and its contractors Trinity will be undertaking the renewal of the gas main and associated services along Bridge Street, between the junctions of St John’s Street and Mill Street to the junction of Cartway.

The work is expected to last for three weeks, and traffic will be controlled by a combination of two-way and multi-way traffic lights, with delays likely.

- Advertisement -

Shropshire Council says its planned resurfacing work has been postponed as a result.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP