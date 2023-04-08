Warning of traffic delays due to gas works in Bridgnorth

Drivers are warned of potential delays and disruption to journeys as contractors repair gas pipes in Bridgnorth from Tuesday 11 April onwards.

Cadent Gas and its contractors Trinity will be undertaking the renewal of the gas main and associated services along Bridge Street, between the junctions of St John’s Street and Mill Street to the junction of Cartway.

The work is expected to last for three weeks, and traffic will be controlled by a combination of two-way and multi-way traffic lights, with delays likely.

- Advertisement -

Shropshire Council says its planned resurfacing work has been postponed as a result.