Shop Watch meeting will discuss safety and policing in Shrewsbury

Businesses are being invited to a meeting to discuss safety and policing in Shrewsbury town centre.

Shrewsbury town centre rangers
Shrewsbury BID is hosting the Shop Watch meeting on Tuesday, April 11, at Shrewsbury Baptist Church, above Palmer’s Cafe, in Claremont Street, starting at 9am. 

The meeting is open to all town centre businesses and will be chaired by Shrewsbury’s town centre safer neighbourhood team Sergeant Gary Lansdale. 

Stephanie Mansell-Jones, business liaison at Shrewsbury BID, said she hoped business owners would find the time to come along. 

She said: “Shop Watch is an important partnership made up of businesses to share information and ideas about making the town centre a safe place to work, live and visit. 

“The meeting on Tuesday is a great opportunity for Shrewsbury town centre businesses to hear about safety and policing initiatives in the town centre. 

“Sergeant Lansdale will be very happy to answer any questions about safety issues in Shrewsbury, and we will be talking about how we can all work together to help make the town centre safer for everyone.” 

All members of Shrewsbury BID are entitled to join Shop Watch free of charge, and there is also an option to rent a Shrewsbury Watch radio, linking into the town security network to share information on any incidents and issues as they happen. 

