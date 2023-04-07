Work to begin on revitalising former college building in Telford

Cannock-based developer Jessup Partnerships is to remodel the former New College in Telford to provide 28 new homes for YMCA Wellington.

Haydn Griffiths (Chair of the Board at YMCA Wellington), Chris Timmins (Managing Director at Jessup Partnerships) and Mandie Mulloy (Chief Executive at YMCA Wellington), on site at the former New College on King Street in Telford

The development will comprise 24 one-bedroom studio apartments and four wheelchair accessible homes, with resident facilities such as laundry, electric vehicle charging points and car parking being added around the building.

The old college is a Grade II listed building and Jessup will sensitively restore all structural internal walls as well as re-tarmac external areas, landscape an area at the front and create easier wheelchair access to the development.

Other improvements include an upgrade to the drainage system, and restoration of all timber sash windows throughout.

As well as the structural walls, the building’s original parquet wooden flooring will be preserved, while the conservatory at its front is to be restored to its original state.

Jessup Partnerships has worked closely with Heritage England to ensure the building maintains its character and conforms to the listed building guidelines while providing contemporary solutions for these 28 properties.

The new homes are located on King Street in the Wellington area to the northwest of the town, with many local amenities around including a train station, pharmacy and plenty of pubs and restaurants within walking distance.

Also nearby is Wrekin College and the Old Hall school, with strong transport links including the A5 and the M54 providing comfortable routes to Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton.

Chris Timmins, Managing Director at Jessup Partnerships, said, “We’re very happy to be working on such a historic building and utilising some great space to provide much-needed housing to the Telford area.

“We’re delighted to be working with YMCA Wellington on our shared pursuit to provide high-quality and sustainable housing and sheltered accommodation to the Telford area.

“We recognise the need for a modern and sustainable building practice as a developer, and look forward to seeing this development blossom and its residents integrate into a vibrant community.”

Mandie Mulloy, Chief Executive Officer at YMCA Wellington, said, “After four years of planning due to unforeseen circumstances, I stand here representing YMCA Wellington that has served Wellington and the borough of Telford for nearly 164 years.

“This new development of 28 apartments will give the next chapter for our young people in Telford for many more years to come.

“I feel excited to know that we will be moving young people back into this beautiful building that has stood empty for five years.”

Haydn Griffiths, Chair of the Board at YMCA Wellington, said, “We are delighted that, with the support of our partners and in particular the Council of Telford and Wrekin, we will now be able to provide affordable ‘move on’ accommodation for those we support and for others who need our help.”