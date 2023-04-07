Telford Steam Railway launch appeal to restore steam tram

Telford Steam Railway (TSR) has announced an appeal to restore its unique narrow-gauge steam tram, which has not run since 2019.

The steam tram has not run since 2019

The tram, which was built by Alan Keefe Ltd for the then Telford Development Corporation, originally ran on about 300 yards of 2ft narrow gauge track at the Telford Town Park.

Its first public run took place on 8th September 1979. On 9th April 1980, it was named “Thomas” (after Thomas Telford) by the Reverend W. Audrey. In the mid-1980s the tram and its coach were moved to Telford Steam Railway.

A TSR spokesperson said: “Our much-loved narrow gauge steam tram has brought joy to thousands of enthusiasts and families since its arrival at the railway. Regrettably, its vertical boiler is now beyond repair, and a completely new one will need to be built specifically for it. This will cost us in the region of £20,000. In addition, the tram will need a thorough overhaul before the boiler can be refitted, and the accompanying 16-seat coach will need restoration and refurbishment.

“Unfortunately, the railway is still feeling the financial effects of the covid lockdowns, and with the current increases in prices across the board, we are sadly unable to provide the funds to get our tram up and running by ourselves.

“We appreciate that times are hard for everyone, so we have included some incentives, such as special ‘supporters’ tram running days, and tram driver experiences, for certain levels of donation. However, we are very grateful for every single donation we receive.

“We hope that our valued supporters and followers will get behind our appeal, so that it won’t be long before our tram is steaming once again for the benefit and pleasure of our visitors.”

Donations can be made via https://gofund.me/8f7ed996.