Shropshire leisure centres celebrate record-breaking open weekend

Four local leisure facilities are celebrating a record-breaking recent open weekend, with visitor numbers off the back of the free event in March beating 2022’s figures.

Shrewsbury Sports Village. Photo: Alex Wilkinson Photography

The Big Open Weekend at Shrewsbury Sports Village, the Quarry, Oswestry Leisure Centre and Market Drayton Swimming & Fitness Centre took place in mid-March, offering local people a chance to try everything on offer at the facilities for free.

Since Big Open Weekend 2022, there have been a host of improvements made at the centres, including the new BOX12 fitness studio at the Sports Village and upgrades to the gym equipment at both Oswestry and Market Drayton. The Sports Village has also seen a Soft Play centre added to its mix of attractions.

Jamie Bryant, Partnership Manager for Shropshire Community Leisure Trust, which operates the centres in partnership with Serco Leisure, said:

“It was wonderful to see so many people taking advantage of our free open weekend in March. We had almost 2,000 extra visitors, well over 2022’s numbers, across the two-day event, and the centres were buzzing!

“Market Drayton Swimming & Fitness Centre actually won an award via our operating partner, with the centre beating other Serco Leisure facilities from across the UK and achieving the highest number of new sales versus their current membership numbers. Well done to the Market Drayton team, and to my colleagues across each of the centres for their hard work setting up this massive event and running all the sessions across the weekend. I hope our customers enjoyed it as much as we did!”

Rob Gittins, Shropshire Council cabinet member for culture and digital, said:

“I am delighted to hear the Big Open Weekend was such a massive success and hope that the people who signed up continue to enjoy the fantastic range of leisure and fitness facilities that are on offer through our sites.

“Shropshire Council prioritises the health and well being of residents and we are pleased to have these facilities open to all who want to use them.”

Shrewsbury Sports Village, the Quarry, Oswestry Leisure Centre and Market Drayton Swimming & Fitness Centre are operated by Shropshire Community Leisure Trust in partnership with Serco Leisure, on behalf of Shropshire Council.