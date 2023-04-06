Two Shrewsbury teenagers sentenced for causing suffering to hedgehog

Two Shrewsbury teenagers who stabbed a hedgehog and then dropped a slab on it and repeatedly jumped on top have been given a nine month referral order.

The two 15-year-olds admitted inflicting unnecessary suffering to a wild mammal when they appeared at Telford magistrates yesterday.

This incident took place in the Rutlands Estate at around midnight on 7 August 2022.

It was filmed by an anonymous person and later disclosed to the RSPCA and West Mercia Police.

The hedgehog sadly died and its body was later recovered from a nearby bin.

The order means the boys will have to attend meetings with the Youth Offending Team and carry out some reparation work.