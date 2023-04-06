Shropshire care home on the market for £1.95m

A Shropshire care home is on the market for £1.95m after its owners decided to retire.

Rylands Nursing and Residential Care Home

Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co, has been instructed to sell Rylands Nursing and Residential Care Home in Newport.

Rylands Nursing and Residential Care Home is a ‘Good’ rated business registered to care for up to 44 residents. It occupies an impressive converted and extended, three-storey, nineteenth-century building with 39 bedrooms including two companion rooms.

- Advertisement -

It is currently operated with a management company in place and the owners in the background, so presents a good opportunity for an experienced operator or small regional group to add to its portfolio and get stuck in day-to-day operations.

The business has been owned by Lynn and Mark Cowling since 2005 and was brought to market to allow the pair to retire.

Lynn and Mark Cowling, current owners, comment, “During our period of ownership we have extended the home and modernised many of the facilities. We have enjoyed our time running the home and are selling now to retire.”

Paul Reilly, Director – Healthcare at Christie & Co, who is handling the sale, comments, “The home has been well-established for many years and enjoys good occupancy levels. We believe a hands-on owner-operator would increase profitability by reducing some of the management and staffing costs.”