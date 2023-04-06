‘Find it Fix it’ pothole crews are out in Telford and Wrekin

Telford & Wrekin Council’s “Find it Fix it” crews have been working hard to repair potholes after the winter weather.

In March, crews repaired 294 potholes, while residents reported 240 potholes for repair.

Spring is an important time of year for road maintenance, as the wet winter weather and freezing temperatures can take a toll on roads.

- Advertisement -

When water seeps into tiny cracks in the road, it can freeze and expand, making the cracks bigger and creating a weak point in the road.

This cycle repeats, and when traffic travels over the weakened area, the road surface starts to break up, and a pothole is eventually formed.

Telford and Wrekin Council say its highways teams inspect roads all year to ensure they are safe and in good condition. However, residents can help out by reporting potholes to the Council, and the “Find it Fix it” crews will take care of them.