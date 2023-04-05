West Mercia Police make over 100 arrests during targeted week of action

A force-wide week of action to target individuals who cause the most harm in their communities saw West Mercia Police officers arrest more than 100 people.

Operation Justice focused on individuals persistent in their criminality arrested for a range of offences including theft, drugs, domestic violence, recalls to prison, stalking, underage sex, criminal damage, harassment and revenge pornography.

Local Policing Areas in Shropshire, Worcestershire and Herefordshire were actively involved in raids during the week which ran from March 27-31.

Chief Superintendent Paul Moxley, who oversaw the operation, hailed it as a success that made local communities safer places to live.

Chief Superintendent Moxley said: “This was a concerted force-wide operation across our five Local Policing Areas which resulted in 103 arrests for 183 offences, with 38 people charged so far with a multitude of offences.

“A number of individuals are still being investigated on suspicion of outstanding offences. The aim was to track down those suspects who thought that they may have evaded prosecution, those who have gone to ground and those who continue to blight local communities with their unacceptable anti-social behaviour.”