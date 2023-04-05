10.1 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, April 5, 2023
Telford boy found guilty of seven sex assaults and two attempted rapes

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A 13-year-old Telford boy was today found guilty of seven sexual assaults on women and two counts of attempted rape.

The youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had denied the charges but was convicted by Kidderminster Youth Court.

During the three day trial, the court heard that the first offence happened on December 15, 2022 and there was then a spate of offences between 17-19 January, 2023.

The incidents mostly centred around the Whitchurch Drive area of Telford close to the Princess Royal Hospital.

Typically the 13 year old caught up with his intended victim who was walking alone and sexually assaulted her from behind. Some of the victims described their attacker as wearing a school uniform.

During police interviews, the boy accepted he had been present for some of the offences but denied responsibility and claimed another unknown male was present and possibly responsible for the attacks. The boy did not give evidence in court.

Detective Sergeant Chris Henry said after the verdict: “I would like to thank the victims for their bravery in giving evidence to the court which led to today’s verdict.

“Thankfully attacks such as these are rare but women everywhere can take reassurance from the fact that we will not hesitate to act when they do.”

The case has been committed to Shrewsbury Crown Court for sentencing on May 5.

