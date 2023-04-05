10.1 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, April 5, 2023
Shrewsbury man jailed for four years for shop robbery

By Shropshire Live

A 22-year-old Shrewsbury man has been jailed for four years after carrying out a robbery at a convenience store.

The MidCounties Coop on Mount Pleasant Road in Shrewsbury. Image: Google Street View
Charlie Beddows, of Poynton Drive, today admitted robbing the Co-operative shop on Mount Pleasant Road on Monday 6 March. He also admitted possession of a bladed article in a public place

The court heard that Beddows entered the shop at 11.40am and initially handed over some money to make a purchase but produced a knife when the till was opened and pointed it directly at the cashier.

Beddows then jumped over the till counter and demanded cash and items including cigarettes and vapes before leaving the store.

He was located a short distance away and arrested, the stolen items recovered and during interview he admitted the offence.

Detective Constable Pete Emery, said “We will not tolerate knife crime and I hope this sentence sends a very clear message that we can and do take positive action against those responsible.

“This was a serious incident, involving a knife, which could have had far worse consequences.

“Carrying a knife is never acceptable. We will continue to do all we can to tackle street violence involving knives, and work diligently to identify those who are carrying knives as well as those involved in violent crime.”

