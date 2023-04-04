13.7 C
North Shropshire MP calls for Rail Minister to back Baschurch Station plans

By Shropshire Live

Helen Morgan MP has called for Rail Minister Huw Merriman to back Baschurch Station and get plans ‘on track’ as soon as possible.

Baschurch Railway Station. Image Google Street View
Baschurch Railway Station. Image Google Street View

This comes after a recent meeting between the MP and Baschurch Station Group where the best ways to move the project forward were discussed.

Helen has now urged the Minister to support the campaign, drive forward proposals and coordinate with key players like Transport for Wales, Network Rail, and Shropshire Council.

Advocates for Baschurch Station recently had a landmark victory, after Shropshire Council decided to support a planning application which included provision for a car park that could be used by a future station.

Helen Morgan, Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire, said:

“Residents in Baschurch have tirelessly campaigned for their station and have built up a huge body of support for the proposal. Most recently this includes the crucial addition of car parking.

“This is now the right time for the Government to get involved in pushing forward plans for Baschurch Station and making the arrangements needed with Transport for Wales, Network Rail, and Shropshire Council.

“I’m calling on the Minister to get on board with the proposal and ensure plans for the station on track as soon as possible.”

