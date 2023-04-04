New Whitchurch driving test centre given green light

North Shropshire’s MP and Whitchurch Town Council have welcomed the news that planning permission has been granted for the DVSA to return driving tests to Whitchurch.

MP Helen Morgan outside Whitchurch Civic Centre

The DVSA has been given the green light to take advantage of the space offered at Whitchurch Civic Centre to accommodate the town’s Driving Test Centre.

The MP, Town Council and local Driving Instructors have lobbied for the DVSA and Department of Transport to keep a Driving Test Centre in Whitchurch since plans were announced to close the previous facility, which shut its doors 12 months ago.

Helen has now written to DVSA Chief Executive Loveday Ryder urging her to quickly move forward with opening the centre.

Helen Morgan MP said: “I’m delighted that our campaign to get driving tests back to Whitchurch has taken another big step forward.

“This is very welcome news for the people of Whitchurch and is testament to the whole community working together to retain a vital service.

“The green light has been turned on, so now it’s down to the DVSA to get in gear and get the test centre open. I’ve already contacted the boss of the DVSA to make sure they are aware so there’s no excuse for any further delay.”

Whitchurch Town Clerk Mike McDonald added:

“We are delighted that permission has now been granted and hope the DVSA can now move swiftly for the benefit of all concerned, particularly the town’s young people.”

Whitchurch Town Council quickly offered free use of the Civic Centre for driving tests after the previous site shut in April 2022 but it was only after months of campaigning that the DVSA eventually lodged planning permission in January.

Learner drivers have been forced to travel long distances for tests since Whitchurch stopped offering them and backlogs have seen waits of several months for tests to become available.