Family pay tribute to ‘dearly loved’ motorcyclist who died in collision near Bridgnorth

A motorcyclist who died in a collision near Bridgnorth on Saturday 18 March has been named as 19-year-old Harry Taylor.

Harry Taylor

Harry’s family have paid tribute to him, saying: “Harry was dearly loved by all his family and the wider community.

“He had a love and passion for many things, his main one being motorcycles which played a part in his life from a very early age.

“He will be forever remembered as a loving friend to many, sharing his big heart and shy smile with everyone he met.”

Harry’s funeral will take place on Thursday 13 April at St Benedict’s Biscop Church in Wombourne at 12.30pm, followed by his burial at Sytch Lane Cemetery at 1.30pm.