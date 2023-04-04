13.7 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, April 4, 2023
Now Playing:

Family pay tribute to ‘dearly loved’ motorcyclist who died in collision near Bridgnorth

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A motorcyclist who died in a collision near Bridgnorth on Saturday 18 March has been named as 19-year-old Harry Taylor.

Harry Taylor
Harry Taylor

Harry’s family have paid tribute to him, saying: “Harry was dearly loved by all his family and the wider community.

“He had a love and passion for many things, his main one being motorcycles which played a part in his life from a very early age.

- Advertisement -

“He will be forever remembered as a loving friend to many, sharing his big heart and shy smile with everyone he met.”

Harry’s funeral will take place on Thursday 13 April at St Benedict’s Biscop Church in Wombourne at 12.30pm, followed by his burial at Sytch Lane Cemetery at 1.30pm.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP