Severn Trent reveals progress on its work to protect rivers in Shropshire

Severn Trent has shared progress one year on from announcing its commitment to protect and improve in the health of the region’s rivers.

The River Teme in Ludlow. Photo Severn Trent

Results show the impact of its operations has reduced by one third in one year and the water company has completed the installation of 100% of monitor coverage across the region.

Central to Severn Trent’s commitments is the pledge that its operations will not be the reason for any stretch of river in its region to be classified as unhealthy by 2030. Environment Agency (EA) data released last week shows this figure for rivers in Shropshire is now 13%, with the remaining 87% attributable to other sectors.

Severn Trent is moving faster, in some cases 20 years ahead of targets set out by regulators and the Get River Positive pledges have made a difference across Shropshire over the last 12 months including:



– Severn Trent’s £78 million Bathing Rivers Programme has got well underway in Shropshire these past 12 months with the end goal of the project is to move two stretches of river towards bathing quality by 2025, including the River Teme.

– To do this, Severn Trent is investing in new and upgraded sewer infrastructure as well as trialling Ozone disinfection technology to clean up wastewater to the highest possible standard – a first in the UK. The design phase is well underway and advancing the development of the pioneering Ozone technology at three of Severn Trent’s treatment sites, including Ludlow Sewage Treatment Works.



– Shropshire’s own Severn Trent River Ranger, Steve Caldwell, has settled into his role after the team was established back in January 2022. The team of ten rangers have carried out over 3,560 riverside inspections (sampling and monitoring activities that provide the company with river quality data). The team has also attended over 110 meetings with partners, environment and community groups on the subject of river health.



– Since April 2022, Severn Trent’s education team has reached over 11,200 children across 74 schools in Shropshire. The 76 sessions given include lessons on sewer misuse – making it clear what items are fine to flush and put down the sink, what items aren’t, and showing the consequences of what happens when the wrong things enter the sewer network.

James Jesic, Director of Operations at Severn Trent said: “Our hardworking teams continue to deliver strong results, with the goal of helping to make the region’s rivers the healthiest they can be – both through redoubling our own efforts and investment and supporting others to also reduce their impact.

“However, we’re not complacent, and we know there’s a lot more to do. Severn Trent operations currently account for 13 percent of the reasons why rivers aren’t achieving good ecological status across Shropshire with 87 percent attributable to other sectors – we know that is still far too high – and we’re focused on reducing our impact further and down to zero by 2030.”

Severn Trent says it is proud to have been recognised with the highest four-star rating from the Environment Agency for the third year running and welcomed a new Independent Advisory Panel to oversee progress against the pledges earlier this year.

Independent Advisory Panel chair, Dr Julia Casperd, said: “I’m passionate about protecting our natural environment and the vital ecosystem services that they provide. I am keen to use my experience and skills to support Severn Trent in its commitment to make the region’s rivers the healthiest they can be, whilst also enhancing their biodiversity and mitigating climate change.

“The panel’s priorities are to bring insights from the many areas that depend on rivers, as well as providing the right amount of scrutiny and accountability to Severn Trent’s five Get River Positive pledges.”