Win for ‘residents, patients and NHS staff’ as Hospital bus service increased

Shrewsbury councillor Alex Wagner has welcomed a decision made by Arriva to increase the No. 11 service by a bus an hour on weekdays as a ‘win for residents, patients and NHS staff’.

Alex Wagner is the local councillor for the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital area

The local councillor for the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital area has hailed an announcement by Arriva restoring a 20-minutely service on weekdays as a win for residents, patients and NHS staff.

Councillor Wagner met with Arriva earlier late last year to discuss the decreasing reliability of the #11 route. Several patients had expressed frustration at missing appointments, as well as residents telling of several hour long gaps in the service.

- Advertisement -

Hospital area councillor Alex Wagner said:

“Buses come up time and time again as a big issue on the doorstep. I met with Arriva towards the end of last year due to the decreasing reliability of their local service, and I am glad to see they are taking a lot of points raised on board.

“The #11 service in particular is important. For residents in Gains Park, Copthorne, Frankwell and the Town Centre it is a key link to get around town. To those who work at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital or need to get to appointments, it is downright essential.

“Today’s decision by Arriva to add an extra bus and increase regularity to 20-minutely is a win for residents, patients, and NHS staff.”

An Arriva spokesperson said:

“We’re making some minor adjustments to the timetable on Mondays to Saturdays to improve the punctuality, and to offer our customers a more regular service from Shrewsbury Town Centre to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital in the morning peak.

“Buses will run up to every 20 minutes throughout the day on Mondays to Fridays, and up to every 30 minutes throughout the day on Saturdays.”