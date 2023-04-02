10.7 C
Coronation celebrations planned for Wellington

By Shropshire Live

A Shropshire town is gearing up for a weekend of celebrations to mark the King’s coronation this spring.

Caroline Mulvihill of Wellington Town Council is looking forward to celebrating the Coronation
Wellington is organising a range of events to commemorate the momentous occasion, starting with a concert by the town’s brass band at 11am on Saturday May 6.

Caroline Mulvihill of Wellington Town Council said that people were encouraged to bring their own chairs to sit on to watch the performance in the Market Square.

“The town crier will declare the proceedings open, reading a special message from King Charles III which will be sent to all town criers across the country,” she said.

“There will also be free face painting, balloon modelling and coronation cupcakes and a street entertainer Jon Drew, dressed in Victorian costume.

“He will be keeping people amused with gams such as ‘mop head marathon’ and ‘wacky washing lines. It promises to be a lovely fun-filled community weekend.”

The Wellington Walkers are Welcome group has also organised two walks to mark the coronation.

On Sunday May 7 people can meet at Wellington Leisure Centre at 2pm to take a short, mainly flat route, exploring the streets of central Wellington with a royal connection.

Afterwards, there will be an optional visit to the cafe at Bowring Park to purchase refreshments and the walk will end at the leisure centre by 4pm.

Participants should book via https://www.wellingtonwalkersarewelcome.org.uk

A community coronation walk will then be held on Monday May 8, leaving Wellington Leisure Centre at 2pm and following a route to Dothill Nature Reserve and then onto the bluebell woods in Apley before returning to Wellington.

