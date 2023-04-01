Council invites views on new Bridgnorth residents’ parking schemes

Bridgnorth residents and businesses are being invited to take part in a consultation about new, and planned changes to, residents’ on-street parking schemes in the town.

The consultation runs from 30 March to 27 April and can be found on the Shropshire Council website at www.shropshire.gov.uk/get-involved.

It follows an earlier consultation held in May and June 2022, as the first stage in gathering residents’ views on the town’s parking schemes – followed by face-to-face events held in Bridgnorth Library last December, where residents and businesses could see and comment on proposed changes.

Updated proposals have now been drawn up and a formal consultation is being carried out to seek people’s views about these.

Richard Marshall, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member with responsibility for parking, said:

“In response to concerns about parking congestion we’re giving consideration to the introduction and revision of a number of residents’ on-street parking schemes in Bridgnorth.

“Our parking team and local councillors carried out a review of the residents’ parking schemes in Bridgnorth in an attempt to make improvements to the various schemes currently operating – and we have now gathered the views of local residents and businesses through our recent consultations,

“Now we really want people to see our final proposals and tell us what they think.”

Subject to the outcome of the consultation, it’s hoped that the new and revised parking schemes will be introduced in summer 2023.

The proposals affect many streets within Bridgnorth and people can check the full details for each scheme on the Shropshire Council website.