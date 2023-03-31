People urged to have their say over proposed new walking and cycling routes

People will soon be able to share their thoughts about an ambitious proposed network of new and upgraded walking and cycling routes across Shropshire – including new cycle lanes, footpaths, crossings and bridges.

A six-week consultation into Shropshire’s draft first Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plan (LCWIP) will start on 17 April.

An LCWIP sets out a 10-year plan for delivering new or improved infrastructure for walking and cycling – to encourage more people to choose active modes of travel wherever possible.

The draft Shropshire LCWIP focuses on seven key market towns – Shrewsbury, Oswestry, Bridgnorth, Market Drayton, Church Stretton, Ludlow and Whitchurch.

Shropshire Council says these areas have the largest numbers of people and therefore offer the greatest opportunity to increase levels of cycling and walking.

A list of proposals has been drawn up for each town, with schemes ranked in order of priority based on their effectiveness and deliverability.

The consultation will include lots of ways for people of all ages to find out more and have their say.

It will include an online survey; a school-focused online survey; seven ‘roadshow’ style consultation events at which people can meet the team and find out more; three online public presentations, Q&A virtual meetings covering Shrewsbury, north Shropshire and south Shropshire; and information sessions for teachers and pupils at four local schools.

Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for climate change, environment and transport, said:

“The aim of this new plan is to deliver a fantastic network of cycling and walking routes and measures across Shropshire, with a focus on the seven key market towns.

“We really will need people to share their views and tell us what they think about our draft plan and there are lots of opportunities for people to get involved. Public feedback, particularly about the proposed routes and interventions for each area, will help ensure that our plans reflect what local communities want and need, so we really do need you to tell us what you think.

“All of the proposals will require funding to make them a reality, but LCWIPs are increasingly seen as a key requirement to access Department for Transport funding, so this new plan will strengthen our case for future Government funding for cycling and walking.”

Once funding is secured for specific schemes these will then be subject to local consultation with councillors and the public before progressing to implementation.

Work to develop Shropshire’s LCWIP began in October 2021 and was carried out by City Science Incorporation.

The consultation was agreed at a meeting of Shropshire Council’s Cabinet on 8 March 2023.

Full details will be added to the Shropshire Council website once confirmed at www.shropshire.gov.uk/get-involved.