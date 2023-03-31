11 C
Shropshire
Friday, March 31, 2023
Now Playing:

People urged to have their say over proposed new walking and cycling routes

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

People will soon be able to share their thoughts about an ambitious proposed network of new and upgraded walking and cycling routes across Shropshire – including new cycle lanes, footpaths, crossings and bridges.

A six-week consultation into Shropshire’s draft first Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plan (LCWIP) will start on 17 April.

An LCWIP sets out a 10-year plan for delivering new or improved infrastructure for walking and cycling – to encourage more people to choose active modes of travel wherever possible.

- Advertisement -

The draft Shropshire LCWIP focuses on seven key market towns – Shrewsbury, Oswestry, Bridgnorth, Market Drayton, Church Stretton, Ludlow and Whitchurch.

Shropshire Council says these areas have the largest numbers of people and therefore offer the greatest opportunity to increase levels of cycling and walking.

A list of proposals has been drawn up for each town, with schemes ranked in order of priority based on their effectiveness and deliverability.

The consultation will include lots of ways for people of all ages to find out more and have their say.

It will include an online survey; a school-focused online survey; seven ‘roadshow’ style consultation events at which people can meet the team and find out more; three online public presentations, Q&A virtual meetings covering Shrewsbury, north Shropshire and south Shropshire; and information sessions for teachers and pupils at four local schools.

Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for climate change, environment and transport, said:

“The aim of this new plan is to deliver a fantastic network of cycling and walking routes and measures across Shropshire, with a focus on the seven key market towns.

“We really will need people to share their views and tell us what they think about our draft plan and there are lots of opportunities for people to get involved. Public feedback, particularly about the proposed routes and interventions for each area, will help ensure that our plans reflect what local communities want and need, so we really do need you to tell us what you think.

“All of the proposals will require funding to make them a reality, but LCWIPs are increasingly seen as a key requirement to access Department for Transport funding, so this new plan will strengthen our case for future Government funding for cycling and walking.”
Once funding is secured for specific schemes these will then be subject to local consultation with councillors and the public before progressing to implementation.

Work to develop Shropshire’s LCWIP began in October 2021 and was carried out by City Science Incorporation.

The consultation was agreed at a meeting of Shropshire Council’s Cabinet on 8 March 2023.

Full details will be added to the Shropshire Council website once confirmed at www.shropshire.gov.uk/get-involved.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP