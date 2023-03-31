11 C
Shropshire
Friday, March 31, 2023
New committee gives Wrekin tenants a voice

By Shropshire Live

A new tenant-led group has been formed at The Wrekin Housing Group to ensure its customers’ voices are heard at the highest level.

Customer Committee Members from left: Chris Steel, Kevin Morgan, Helen Hackney, Laura Kirkham-Williams, Esther Wright, Roger Scott-Dow
Customer Committee Members from left: Chris Steel, Kevin Morgan, Helen Hackney, Laura Kirkham-Williams, Esther Wright, Roger Scott-Dow

The new Customer Committee has a majority of tenants and has a direct link with Wrekin’s Board, ensuring the housing association’s 28,000 tenants can influence decision-making.

The Committee’s Chair, Kevin Morgan, also joins Wrekin’s Board as a Non-Executive Director.

The Customer Committee will focus on some key areas, including looking how Wrekin can support customers with the cost of living crisis, looking at improving Wrekin’s services and talking to customers about find out what’s important to them.

Kevin Morgan, Chair of Wrekin’s Customer Committee said:

“Our voices are being heard as we are now part of the decision-making process.We are working in partnership with Wrekin’s Board to ensure that the services they deliver meet the needs of tenants.

“We are bursting with really proactive ideas to get people interested. The Customer Committee can be a great example of what tenants can achieve when working in partnership with their landlord.”

The Wrekin Housing Group’s Chair, Desmond Hudson, said:

“Fundamental to our continuing success is ensuring Wrekin places customers at the heart of everything we do. It has also never been more important to make sure we listen to our customers and ensure they have a say shaping the services we deliver.

“The members of our new Customer Committee will play a pivotal role in helping Wrekin make a difference to people’s lives. They also represent our wonderfully diverse communities as they get together regularly to talk about current issues and things that matter most to our tenants.

“This Customer Committee is no mere talking shop, they will monitor the quality and effectiveness of our services to tenants, oversee complaints and our compliance with the new consumer standards that are to be introduced.”

