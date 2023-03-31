Long-serving Shrewsbury Town Council staff member retires

It’s the end of an era today when a long-serving member of Shrewsbury Town Council, Michael Morris, retires after fifty years of helping to make the town look blooming marvellous.

Gary Farmer, Head of Operations with Michael Morris in the greenhouse

Mr Morris joined Shrewsbury Corporation as an apprentice in 1973 under the guidance of parks superintendent, Percy Thrower, and is the last remaining employee who worked directly with the renowned horticulturalist.

Following a reorganisation of the councils in 1974, Mr Morris worked for Shrewsbury and Atcham Borough Council before another reorganisation of local government in April 2009, which saw him transferred to the newly formed Shrewsbury Town Council.

Despite the changes in council name, Mr Morris has continued to plant and maintain many of the floral features around town.

Gary Farmer, head of operations at the Town Council, said that Mr Morris will be greatly missed, and added: “Michael first worked in the Parks Section for Shrewsbury Corporation under the renowned Percy Thrower and has seen a number of changes over the last fifty years. Whilst he is the last employee to have worked with Mr Thrower, those principles and practices he brought to Shrewsbury after the War are still embedded in the workforce today.

“The one constant has been the floral features on display in the town and Michael has played a big part in ensuring that Shrewsbury maintains its reputation as ‘the town of flowers’.

“We are very sorry to see Michael leave. He has been a great public servant to Shrewsbury during his time with the council, and we wish him a very happy and long retirement.”

On his time at working for the three councils, Mr Morris added: “There have been a number of changes over the years, but I have continued to enjoy my job planting and maintaining the flowers around Shrewsbury. I’m sorry to leave a job that I have enjoyed so much, and it’s been such a wonderful achievement to be part of a team that has won so many horticultural awards over the years.”