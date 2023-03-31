11 C
Shropshire
Friday, March 31, 2023
Exclusion zone to be lifted as Royal Victoria Hotel in Newport made safe

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Work to make a dangerous hotel building in Newport safe will be completed today and the exclusion zone lifted by the end of the day.

The Royal Victoria Hotel in St. Mary's Street Newport. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council
The Royal Victoria Hotel in St. Mary’s Street Newport. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Following an ongoing investigation by the council and an inspection by the Health and Safety Executive, Telford Magistrates Court ordered the owner of the Royal Victoria Hotel in Newport to make the building and its supporting structures safe.

Telford & Wrekin Council stepped in to get the work done after the owner failed to meet a court deadline to take action.

A spokesperson for Telford & Wrekin Council said: “We’ve had a team of experts working on site to get the work done as quickly as possible.

“Despite unapproved works by the owner causing some challenges and delay, the work will be completed today and the road around the hotel reopened by the end of the day.

“The footpath directly in front of the hotel will remain closed but an alternative route for pedestrians will be put in place so that there is safe movement for people on foot and in vehicles along St. Mary’s Street.

“We would like to thank the community for their patience whilst we have made the building safe.”

Failure by the owner to comply with the Magistrates order means that the council will look to recover the cost of repairs from the owner.

The council will continue to ensure the owner meets his legal responsibilities in connection with listed building regulations.

