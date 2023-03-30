Shrewsbury care home receives ‘Good’ rating in latest inspection

Mount House & Severn View Care Home in Shrewsbury passed a recent Care Quality Commission inspection with an overall ‘Good’ rating after being praised for operating a safe and well-led service.

Staff and residents outside Mount House & Severn View Care Home in Shrewsbury

The CQC inspected the home on 23 January 2023 and rated the home, run by Barchester Healthcare, as ‘Good’ in both areas of the inspection – safe and well-led. The report stated that residents at the home received good quality person-centred care in a positive, open environment with good staff morale.

The report found that staff love working at the home and fed back positively about the General Manager. The report stated that there was a culture of openness and transparency and that staff felt valued, motivated and comfortable to speak up.

A staff member said: “The General Manager really listens to us, it is a close knit team and we all work really well together.”

Residents felt safe living at the home, one resident said: “I am safer here that I was living at home, it is reassuring to know that staff are always about to help me. They are all so lovely and kind.”

A relative fed back that: “We can visit any time we like, we are always made to feel so welcome – all the staff are lovely.” Another relative said: “The care here is excellent, we are kept really well informed and we can always discuss any issues.”

Adrian Suciu, General Manager at Mount House Care Home said: “We are absolutely delighted that Mount House has been rated ‘Good’ following the CQC’s most recent inspection. We have a wonderful team here and I am incredibly proud of each and every one of them. We all love working here and it is fantastic to have everyone’s hard work recognised.”

Mount House and Severn View Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Mount House Care Home provides residential care, nursing care and specialist dementia care for 56 residents from respite care to long term stays.