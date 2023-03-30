Müller make £100k payment to Shropshire Wildlife Trust following effluent discharge incident

Shropshire Wildlife Trust has received a £100,000 financial boost from Müller following an incident of effluent discharge in excess of the permitted level of ammoniacal nitrogen into the River Tern.

The Muller facility in Market Drayton. Image: Google Street View

The payment is part of an Enforcement Undertaking offered by the company for its failure in effluent discharge to the River Tern in Market Drayton in January 2018.

The Enforcement Undertaking occurred as a result of three charges of failing to comply with permit conditions, under Regulation 38(2) when an inlet screen was bypassed during maintenance works.

Large pieces of fruit passed into the effluent treatment plant, leading to high levels of ammonia in the treated effluent discharged into the River Tern. The effluent contained in excess of the permitted level of ammoniacal nitrogen for a period of 15 days from 06 January 2018 to 20 January 2018.

Müller has since complied with the regulations and invested £2M in improvements to improve environmental working practices.

Shropshire Wildlife Trust work to restore lost habitats, help declining species and inspire future generations to care for nature in Shropshire. The donation will contribute towards the delivery of water course protection and water enhancement projects on the River Tern.

Sarah Dennis, Senior Specialist for the Environment Agency said:

“Enforcement Undertakings allow polluters to positively address and restore the harm caused to the environment and prevent repeat incidents.

“The Environment Agency is increasingly using this method of enforcement for suitable cases to restore the environment, improve practices of the offending company and avoid longer criminal court cases. However, we will prosecute in appropriate cases.

“As well as donations totalling £100,000 to Shropshire Wildlife Trust that will bring great benefits to the environment, Müller UK & Ireland Group LLP has made significant improvements to its effluent treatment plants and staff training.

“Please report any environmental issues to the Environment Agency’s 24 hour Incident Hotline on 0800 80 70 60.”

Pete Lambert, Head of Land and Water at Shropshire Wildlife Trust said:

“Muller’s donation will support the Land & Water Team who manage and improve the health of our county’s water by surveying aquatic species, running events and working with different partners to address flooding issues across the county.

“The funds will support the delivery of vital watercourse protection and water quality enhancement projects using nature-based solutions including fencing and tertiary water treatment along a small tributary of the river Tern in North Shropshire.”

The company has also paid the Environment Agency’s administration, investigation and legal costs.