Exciting roles up for grabs as top hospital stages Recruitment Day

It takes a big team to run a successful hospital – and there are some exciting clinical and non-clinical roles up for grabs at one of the best in the country.

To showcase the opportunities on offer, The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital is opening its doors on Sunday 16 April (10am to 2pm) for its biggest ever recruitment event.

The Oswestry-based hospital ran a similar event in January that saw openings for Registered Nurses, Theatre Practitioners, Operating Department Practitioners (ODPs), Radiographers, and Physiotherapists.

Now the event next month will offer more of the same – but with additional stands to offer opportunities for Pharmacists, Occupational Therapists, Orthotists, Ward Housekeepers, Cleanliness Technicians and Catering Assistants.



Potential candidates can find out more about working at RJAH, as well as links to how you can apply for some of the roles right now, by visiting www.rjah.nhs.uk/work-with-us.

Attendees at the Recruitment Day will be greeted at the Main Entrance before making their way to the hospital’s new £6 million Headley Court Veterans’ Orthopaedic Centre, where they will be able to talk to staff and tour areas of the site.



The event will give an insight of what it is like to work in an organisation rated outstanding for care by the Care Quality Commission and delivering the best overall patient experience in the NHS (according to the latest National Adult Inpatient Survey).



Stacey Keegan, Chief Executive at RJAH, said: “This is a fantastic place to work, and I am extremely proud of the incredible feedback we get from our patients, who tell us regularly about the huge impact we make on their quality of life.



“This recruitment day is the second of four we have planned this year. RJAH is a growing hospital and we want to bring in the best people to help us on our journey.



“I was delighted by the numbers we welcomed through the door in January, and we are already seeing many of those taking up roles within our teams.



“This time around the opportunities are even greater, as we are also welcoming Pharmacists and Orthotists, and are looking to fill some non-clinical vacancies too, with some terrific openings in our award-winning Estates and Facilities teams.”



There will be the opportunity for candidates in some professions to interview on the day for a role if they wish, providing they apply via NHS Jobs so that the hospital’s People Services team can make contact in advance.

Candidates are also welcome to drop in and talk to hospital staff at the event about their options. The day is open to candidates at all stages of their career, from students in their last year who are looking to secure their first permanent role, to experienced individuals who are looking for a new and exciting challenge. The hospital will also be welcoming Nurses and Allied Health Professionals who would like to return to practice.