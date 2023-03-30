A442 spring clean to begin next week

Expect lane closures in short sections along the A442 in Telford from Tuesday 6 April as the annual spring clean takes place.

The A442 is one of the routes which will be cleaned up. Photo: Google Street View

Telford and Wrekin Council will be carrying out its annual spring clean of the A442 Eastern Primary over a six-day period across the Easter break.

Single lane closures start on Tuesday, 4 April, will be removed for the bank holidays from Good Friday, through to Easter Monday and continue until Thursday, 13 April.

- Advertisement -

The road will remain fully passable with one exception on Thursday, 6 April. The A4169 will be fully closed from 7pm-6am to Castlefields roundabout. Diversions will be in place.

The annual event is an opportunity to not only litter pick the area but to also cut grass and carry out maintenance on the highway itself such as street sweeping, lighting maintenance work and any other maintenance work as required.

A series of lane closures will be needed to protect contractor IdVerde’s crews while working alongside the dual carriageway.

A highways officer for Telford & Wrekin Council said: “The A442 is the main highway through Telford and keeping it clean is an important part of maintaining pride in our borough.

“It is the second time it is being cleared of litter, but this is not the only work undertaken during this time, making sure full advantage is taken of the road closure.

“The first litter pick collected a tonne of litter, the equivalent of a giraffe or a great white shark and it has already started to build up again and I would remind everyone that if you see someone littering from their vehicle – event a cigarette end and have the registration of the vehicle we can issue a fine for littering.”

Littering remains a criminal offence under the Environmental Protection Act 1990 and Telford & Wrekin Council’s environmental enforcement officers continue to enforce this legislation across the borough.

Officers can issue a fine of £150 to registered keepers of vehicles if litter is thrown from their vehicle. This is the case even if they were not in the vehicle or did not throw the litter.

If you have witnessed a driver throwing litter from their vehicle and if it is safe to do so, please note the driver registration plate, vehicle make/model and if possible a description of the driver and email recyclefortelford@telford.gov.uk

Lanes will be closed in short sections between 9.30am and 3pm on the following days:

Tuesday, 4 April

Trench Lock to Greyhound interchange (Southbound only)



Wednesday, 5 April

Stirchley interchange to Brockton Loop (Soutbound)



Thursday, 6 April

Brockton Loop to Brockton roundabout (North & southbound)



Thursday, 6 April

Full overnight closure from (7pm-6am) A4169 to Castlefields roundabout.



Tuesday, 11 April

Brockton Island to Stirchley interchange (North & southbound)



Wednesday, 12 April

Stirchley to Greyhound interchange (Northbound only)



Thursday, 13 April

Greyhound interchange to Trench Lock (Northbound only)

Crews will aim to complete the work ahead of schedule if possible.