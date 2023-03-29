Clampdown on landlords renting homes with worst performing energy efficiency ratings

Landlords in Shropshire may be issued with a Compliance Notice as part of a clampdown to improve the energy efficiency of the worst-performing privately rented homes.

From 1 April 2020, it became an offence for landlords of any domestic private rented property to grant a new tenancy or continue to let any property with an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating below E, unless the landlord has registered a valid exemption on the Government’s Private Rented Sector Exemptions Register.

Shropshire Council is responsible for enforcing compliance with the Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards (MEES) Regulations and is actively investigating any potential breaches of the MEES regulations.

The council has been contacting landlords who have properties that do not meet the minimum energy efficient standards, to ensure they make improvements to their properties to reach the minimum rating or direct them to apply for an exemption.

The council is investigating any potential breaches of the MEES regulations, and enforcement action will be considered against landlords that fail to bring their property up to the required standard.

Where it appears a property has been let in breach of the regulations or an invalid exemption has been registered, the council may issue a compliance notice requesting further information. If a breach is confirmed, the landlord may receive a financial penalty of up to £5,000. The council may also publish details of the breach on the PRS (Private Rental Sector) Exemptions Register

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for growth, regeneration and housing, said:

“Improving energy efficiency in any property – rented or otherwise – is more important than ever, as we all face higher utility bills. Reducing heat loss through better insulation and installing more energy efficient and low carbon heating and lighting will not only help to significantly reduce energy bills, but will also reduce carbon emissions, which is vitally important if we are to mitigate the effects of climate change.

“We know most landlords are responsible and are willing to comply with their obligations to ensure tenants have warm homes that are not cold and damp, which will help to improve their health and wellbeing; but we will not hesitate to take action against those landlords who breach the rules.

“Those in breach of the regulations can face a fine of up to £5,000, and I would encourage landlords to ensure their properties comply under the Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards legislation to avoid formal action and a potential fine.”