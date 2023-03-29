9.9 C
Shropshire
Thursday, March 30, 2023
Now Playing:

Clampdown on landlords renting homes with worst performing energy efficiency ratings

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Landlords in Shropshire may be issued with a Compliance Notice as part of a clampdown to improve the energy efficiency of the worst-performing privately rented homes.

From 1 April 2020, it became an offence for landlords of any domestic private rented property to grant a new tenancy or continue to let any property with an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating below E, unless the landlord has registered a valid exemption on the Government’s Private Rented Sector Exemptions Register.

Shropshire Council is responsible for enforcing compliance with the Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards (MEES) Regulations and is actively investigating any potential breaches of the MEES regulations.

- Advertisement -

The council has been contacting landlords who have properties that do not meet the minimum energy efficient standards, to ensure they make improvements to their properties to reach the minimum rating or direct them to apply for an exemption.

The council is investigating any potential breaches of the MEES regulations, and enforcement action will be considered against landlords that fail to bring their property up to the required standard.

Where it appears a property has been let in breach of the regulations or an invalid exemption has been registered, the council may issue a compliance notice requesting further information. If a breach is confirmed, the landlord may receive a financial penalty of up to £5,000. The council may also publish details of the breach on the PRS (Private Rental Sector) Exemptions Register

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for growth, regeneration and housing, said:

“Improving energy efficiency in any property – rented or otherwise – is more important than ever, as we all face higher utility bills. Reducing heat loss through better insulation and installing more energy efficient and low carbon heating and lighting will not only help to significantly reduce energy bills, but will also reduce carbon emissions, which is vitally important if we are to mitigate the effects of climate change.

“We know most landlords are responsible and are willing to comply with their obligations to ensure tenants have warm homes that are not cold and damp, which will help to improve their health and wellbeing; but we will not hesitate to take action against those landlords who breach the rules.

“Those in breach of the regulations can face a fine of up to £5,000, and I would encourage landlords to ensure their properties comply under the Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards legislation to avoid formal action and a potential fine.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP