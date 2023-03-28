11.7 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, March 29, 2023


Stolen 4×4 used in failed ram raid at Shrewsbury convenience store

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Police are appealing for information after burglars stole a 4×4 from a business in Hadnall and later used it during a failed ram raid in Shrewsbury.

The vehicle was used as part of a failed attempt to gain entry to a store in Shrewsbury. Image: Google Street View
The burglars struck at Forestart Ltd, Seed Farm, Ladymas Lane, Hadnall, sometime between 5pm on Thursday and 7.30am on Friday.

They stole a Toyota Hilux, a Cannon road bicycle and a safe containing £1,000 cash.

They also stole a code entry safe which contained keys to various vehicles that were normally on site but were not on this occasion.

The burglars entered the building via a side roller shutter door and conducted a tidy search of an office area.

The keys to the Toyota Hilux, registration YB12 UXG, had been left on top of the key safe and were used to steal the vehicle.

In the early hours of Tuesday, the Toyota Hilux was used in a failed ram raid at the Premier store on Moston Road, Shrewsbury.

The vehicle was used to pull away shutters but failed. Attempts were then made to break the outer door, which was damaged but not breached. Entry was unsuccessful and nothing was stolen.

The Toyota Hilux was later recovered nearby on Corndon Drive.

Police are asking anyone with information to email adrian.davies1@westmercia.police.uk

