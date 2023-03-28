Police release image after teenage girl touched at Telford train station

Police in Telford investigating an incident in which a teenage girl was touched by a man have released an image of a person they believe could help with their enquiries.

Police say the man in the image could help them with their enquiries

The incident happened at 5.30pm on Saturday 5 February 2023 at Telford Central train station.

The victim, a 15-year-old girl, was sitting on a bench near the train station when she was approached by a man who began talking to her before touching her on the leg.

The victim describes the person as an Asian man in his late twenties/early thirties. He was wearing a brown Nike tracksuit with a black hoody, wearing a gold chain and sunglasses.

After the incident, the man got on a train going towards Birmingham.

A man has been identified who may be able to help police with their enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Ria Elsmore on 07977 180834 or email riaelsmore@westmercia.police.uk

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can contact them at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or 0800 555 111.