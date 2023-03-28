11.7 C
Police release image after teenage girl touched at Telford train station

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Police in Telford investigating an incident in which a teenage girl was touched by a man have released an image of a person they believe could help with their enquiries.

Police say the man in the image could help them with their enquiries
Police say the man in the image could help them with their enquiries

The incident happened at 5.30pm on Saturday 5 February 2023 at Telford Central train station.

The victim, a 15-year-old girl, was sitting on a bench near the train station when she was approached by a man who began talking to her before touching her on the leg.

The victim describes the person as an Asian man in his late twenties/early thirties. He was wearing a brown Nike tracksuit with a black hoody, wearing a gold chain and sunglasses.

After the incident, the man got on a train going towards Birmingham.

A man has been identified who may be able to help police with their enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Ria Elsmore on 07977 180834 or email riaelsmore@westmercia.police.uk

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can contact them at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or 0800 555 111.

