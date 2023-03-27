11 C
Shropshire
Monday, March 27, 2023
West Mercia Police target persistent criminals in week of action

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

West Mercia Police is undertaking a force-wide week of action to target individuals persistent in their criminality and who create the most harm among communities.

Chief Superintendent Paul Moxley said: “This will include arresting a number of individuals who are wanted for crimes such as burglary drugs and anti-social behaviour.

“Operation Justice will mean increased police activity at various times as suspects are taken into custody.

“We will be providing further updates throughout the week about the progress of the operation and will share images when we have them, of any items seized such as drugs, knives and stolen items.

“At the end of the week, we will also provide a summary of the outcomes as a result of the operation including arrests made and anticipated future court appearances.

“Operation Justic aims to track down those suspects who thought that they may have evaded prosecution, those who have gone to ground and those who continue to blight local communities with their unacceptable anti-social behaviour.”

Anyone who feels at risk or sees a crime in progress should contact 999. Alternatively use the online ‘Tell Us About’ form on www.westmercia.police.uk.

Crimes can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

