Police searching for a missing Telford woman have found a body.

Sebrena Clough, 38, was last seen around 11.40am on Friday 17 March in Waltondale, Woodside.

In an update, police said they were sad to report a body was found on Monday afternoon.

- Advertisement -

While formal identification hasn’t taken place yet, officers believe it to be the missing woman and her family has been informed.

The circumstances are not being treated as suspicious.