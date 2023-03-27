“A day to remember” – Shrewsbury’s newest care home opens its doors in style

Special guests, members of the community and furry friends were all in attendance to celebrate the grand launch of the town’s newest care home.

HM Lindsey, Rotarian Margaret, Councillor Elisabeth Roberts, RD Dave Ankers, Mark Evans at the official opening celebrations

The Mayoress of Shrewsbury, Councillor Elisabeth Roberts and Shrewsbury Rotarian, Margaret Thrower, as well as Care UK’s Oxbow Manor first resident, Sheila Moffat cut the ribbon to officially open the new care home on Oteley Road.

Also joining the celebrations was Milly Wheeler, Fundraising and Events Manager at the Shrewsbury Town Foundation, as well as two Shrewsbury Town Football Club players, Kade Craig and Josh Barlow, and the club’s very own mascot ‘Blue’.

After being treated to a glass of bubbly, guests enjoyed live entertainment from Shrewsbury’s finest acoustic duo, Hannah and Brian, who sang classic tunes and got everyone in the party spirit.

To make it an afternoon to remember, the Oxbow Manor team also organised a host of exciting activities for the whole family, including chocolate decorating using homemade dark chocolates, prepared by the home’s head chef. Guests were also able to enjoy flower arranging demonstrations by members of the Shrewsbury Flower Club, as well as arts and crafts sessions, which proved a hit with visitors. There was also the opportunity to pet friendly alpacas from Admirals View Alpacas in the home’s garden.

The opening ceremony also included a £500 donation to the Shrewsbury Town Foundation, a charity which encourages locals to stay active through inclusive activities, including dementia-friendly football matches.

Milly said: “It was an honour to be a part of the official proceedings at Oxbow Manor – we had a fantastic time, and loved meeting the team and residents.

“On behalf of everyone, I’d also like to say a big thank you to the Oxbow Manor team for their generous donation. It’ll certainly go a long way towards supporting older people in the community and encouraging locals to get active. We’re looking forward to building upon this relationship now that the home is officially open to residents.”

Lindsey Quegan, Home Manager at Oxbow Manor, said: “Our grand launch party was a huge success and the perfect way to mark such an exciting milestone for Oxbow Manor.

“Our neighbours have been so warm and welcoming, and we loved meeting so many local people during the event; we feel like we are already part of the community.

“We were delighted to welcome Councillor Elisabeth Roberts, Milly and the team from Shrewsbury Town Foundation, as well as Margaret Thrower, to help us officially open the home. It was truly a day to remember – and we hope to welcome everyone again very soon.”

Oxbow Manor is a state-of-the-art care home which provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care. Designed to enable residents to live enjoyable and fulfilling lives, the home has its very own cinema, café and hair salon, and there is plenty of space – both indoors and out – for relaxation and recreation.