Shropshire Council extends deadline for Coronation street party applications

The deadline for people seeking permission for Coronation weekend street parties has been extended by Shropshire Council.

So far 17 applications for street closures have been approved, as communities plan to celebrate the Coronation of HM The King and HM The Queen Consort on Saturday 6 May 2023.

Shropshire Council says as more plans begin to take shape for the Bank Holiday weekend it will keep the application process open until Sunday 16 April 2023.

Rob Gittins, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for culture and digital, said:

“The Coronation weekend is dedicated to celebrating our communities and the volunteers who give so much to enhance the lives of so many people countywide. They give up their time selflessly and without reward, and our communities are certainly richer for it.

“On Coronation Day, Saturday 6 May, we are hosting Shrewsbury BID at Shrewsbury Castle as they stage a public screening of the Coronation of HM The King and HM The Queen Consort, and we will also be showing our patriotism by lighting up Theatre Severn over the weekend.

“Local celebrations are already in people’s minds and I am delighted that we have been able to extend our street party application deadline so there is even more time for people to get their plans in place for a great celebration.”

To help speed the process up for party planners, Shropshire Council has a one-stop guide offering advice on everything from how to apply for a road closure and licensing, as well as links to the Coronation Big Lunch and the Big Help Out.

Rob added:

“It is a simple process, but organisers are reminded that they must consult with neighbours and people directly affected by a potential road closure before they apply. All the information you need is there, and there are links to help you plan your parties too. It is incredibly easy to do.”

To find out more and apply, visit https://www.shropshire.gov.uk/shropshire-council/coronation-of-his-majesty-the-king-and-her-majesty-the-queen-consort/.