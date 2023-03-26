Plans for GP ‘super hub’ in Shrewsbury paused due to lack of funding

Plans for a GP super hub in Shrewsbury, which were part of a national pilot scheme, have been halted by NHS England due to a lack of capital funding.

The GP super hubs named Cavell Centres aimed to bring health and social care services together in one building, including GP practices and other health services such as pharmacies, dental clinics and mental health support.

In Shrewsbury, six surgeries and around 40,000 patients were due to move to the planned hub.

The surgeries involved included The Beeches Medical Practice, Belvidere Medical Practice, Claremont Bank Surgery, Marden Medical Practice, Marysville Medical Practice and South Hermitage Surgery.

NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, which was leading the programme for Shrewsbury, had previously identified land on Oteley Road in Meole Brace as a potential location, which generated concerns from patients, particularly in relation to transport.

In September last year, in response to these concerns, the programme, supported by Shropshire Council, agreed to identify alternative site options in the town.

Pause is welcome news

Health campaigners and local councillors have hailed the decision to pause plans as great news.

Local councillor and health campaigner Alex Wagner said:

“The pausing of the GP super hub project is nothing short of fantastic news for local people. For those who would be unable to access health provision in the event of a hub, the news will also come as a huge sigh of relief.

“Shrewsbury residents have made themselves very clear, with over 3,000 signing our petition and hundreds attending demonstrations and public meetings. I’ve never had feedback on the doorstep about an issue that is so clear – people want decent access to local health services, and they are right to.

“I’m very glad that NHS England seem to agree with me that this expensive project is simply not worth persevering with against such a strong local backlash.”