Shropshire students headed to iconic Barcelona landmarks to sing for visitors

Students from Ellesmere College are heading off to sing in iconic and world-class Spanish venues this week.

Members of the Chapel Choir are heading to Barcelona

The Chapel Choir and other musicians at the prestigious school will sing in the recognisable La Familia Sagrada, Barcelona Cathedral and The Basilica of the Montserrat Monastery during their trip to Barcelona.

When at the UNESCO World Heritage site La Familia Sagrada, one of the most famous churches in the world which was designed by Gaudi and has been under construction since 1882, the choir will perform at Mass and an evening concert in their Crypt, the only fully finished section of the church.

They have also been invited to perform a short capella concert in the Nave.

Tony Coupe, Director of Music at Ellesmere College, said: “Performing in both the Nave and the Crypt of La Sagrada is a rare experience.

“The building is obviously very well known and to perform in two areas of it will be incredible.

“We are delighted that the students will have the opportunity – as well as the other three concerts they will be performing at iconic locations during our time in Barcelona.

“The city is full of culture and heritage and I planned this tour to ensure it would be an unforgettable experience for the students, I am very confident it will be.

“The performances are a once in a lifetime opportunity and we are all very excited.”

During the tour the students will also visit sites such as Picasso Museum, Parc Guell, Palau de la Musica, Sitges and have the opportunity to visit Camp Nou, the home of Barcelona Football Club.

At Palau de la Musica the students will attend an orchestral concert featuring a brilliant program of music by Bernstein, Duke Ellington and the world premiere of a new Piano Concerto. It will include performances by Marco Mezquida, Orquestra Simfònica del Vallès and Víctor Pablo Pérez.

The students will leave for Barcelona today and return on Monday.

The Chapel Choir and Ellesmere College Musicians have previously enjoyed music tours in locations such as Paris and Rome.