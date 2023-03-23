Shrewsbury Golf Club fashion show goes with a swing

Shrewsbury Golf Club swung into action raising more than £500 for charity at their annual ladies golf fashion show.

The successful charity golf fashion show was held at Shrewsbury Golf Club

Around 100 women golfers from across Shropshire, Wales and the Midlands enjoyed 9 holes at the Condover club before a champagne lunch in the marquee followed by a catwalk view of some of the latest Spring and Summer designer golfware brands.

It was the 14th fashion show run by Anne Richards and golf pro John Richards at the popular club which has a membership of 900.

“I was thrilled with how successful the event was and everybody enjoyed it with golfers from Lilleshall, Oswestry, Llanymynch, Wales, and the Midlands joining us for what many people see as the start of the golfing season,” said outgoing Ladies Captain Mary Saull.

Golfers chipped in to raise £282 in a raffle, £234 at a cake sale with more donations from a jewellery sale and a charity box.

“We raised about £550 for my charity, Shropshire Mental Health Support, which has a 24 hour phone support service, cafe and craft activities to help people in need. So a big thank you to everyone who helped including our newly appointed Director of Golf Graham Newton who also made a cake for us,” added Mary.

The annual event, which began as a small coffee morning 14 years ago in the clubhouse lounge, was a sell out within days and attracts the top golfing brands with a special golf shoe fitting service at the event from Footjoy.

“The event has become more popular every year and we outgrew the clubhouse with more than 100 ladies attending so we started to use our own marquee,” said John, who this year invited Ping, Swing out Sister, Glenmuir, Footjoy and Skechers to showcase their goods with Shrewsbury solicitors’ Aaron & Partners providing the champagne.



“It’s such a great team event with everyone helping to create a wonderful atmosphere and a fun day out for ladies from all over Shropshire and neighbouring counties while raising money for charity.”

Director of Golf Graham Newton added: “The Ladies Golf Open and Fashion Show is a wonderful event for Shrewsbury Golf Club. The Club has been running the event for many years and it has become very popular with many of the ladies coming to play from all over Shropshire. John Richards, our PGA professional and his team, are to be congratulated for all their hard work in organising the various suppliers and compering the show so professionally.

“This event not only promotes ladies’ golf in Shropshire but also raises funds for the Lady Captain’s designated charity, Shropshire Mental Health Support. We very much look forward to hosting the event next year.”