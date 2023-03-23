8.9 C
Railway volunteers strike gold at Oswestry tourism awards

By Shropshire Live

Gold standard awards have been shared by Cambrian Heritage Railways volunteers after being recognised by Oswestry Tourism at a prestigious reception held in the town. 

Tom Sanderson, Jay Moore (Oswestry Mayor), Mrs Veronica Lillis, Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire, Jenny Pickstock and Dave Roll
Tom Sanderson, Jay Moore (Oswestry Mayor), Mrs Veronica Lillis, Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire, Jenny Pickstock and Dave Roll

Cambrian Heritage Railways has received plenty of plaudits of late for their efforts in returning a long lost and disused railway line into a leading tourist attraction in North Shropshire. 

Oswestry Tourism Ambassador Scheme awards are the latest accolade to be bestowed on the railway.  Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire, Veronica Lillis together with the Mayor of Oswestry, Jay Moore recently presented Gold ambassador certificates to railway volunteers Tom Sanderson, Jenny Pickstock and Dave Roll.

Cambrian Heritage Railways General Manager, Andy Green said: “It is always a special moment when you receive the highest recognition from your local tourism organisation.  Cambrian Heritage Railways has received fantastic support from Oswestry Tourism from the very beginning and we look forward to working closely together once again as we gear up for our re-opening in April.”

Cambrian Heritage Railways recently won national and regional recognition as winners of the British Museum – Marsh award for its volunteering efforts and also scooped a runners-up award for infrastructure at the Heritage Railway Association awards last month.

Cambrian Heritage Railways will run steam and diesel heritage trains every weekend and specific mid-week and evening journeys as well as Bank Holidays from 7th April until September.

Further information about the railway can be found at: cambrianrailways.com

