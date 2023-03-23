11.9 C
Police seek dog owner after boy is bitten in Oswestry park

By Shropshire Live

Police are trying to trace the owner of a dog after a nine-year-old boy was injured after being bitten by a dog in an Oswestry park.

Brynhafod park – Image: Google Street View

The incident happened in the Brynhafod park in Maserfield, Oswestry at around 11.45am on Thursday 9 March.

The dog owner is described as a woman, aged in her 40s, 5ft 6″ tall, shoulder length dark blonde hair wearing a long dark-coloured puffa coat and carrying a yellow hiking pole. She was accompanied by several children.

The boy was bitten by a small light brown coloured dog, possibly a chihuahua or similar, which was off the lead at the time.

PC Melanie Davies said: “We would like to speak to the dog owners so we can establish exactly what happened. The boy received a puncture wound to his leg. He was shaken by the incident and was given a tetanus injection.”

The owner of the dog or anyone with any information is asked to get in touch with PC Davies on 101 extension 770 4031 or email her direct: melanie.davies@westmercia.police.uk

