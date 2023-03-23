8.9 C
Shropshire
Thursday, March 23, 2023
Now Playing:

MP highlights ‘missed opportunities for Shropshire’ in Budget speech

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

MP Helen Morgan described the Budget as a “missed opportunity” for rural Britain as she highlighted the impact of the measures on North Shropshire in the House of Commons.

Helen speaking in the Budget debate
Helen speaking in the Budget debate

The Liberal Democrat MP said the “entire national potholes budget would probably not be enough to repair the badly neglected roads of Shropshire” as she described the Budget as “taking with one hand and giving away with another”.

Helen pointed to the lack of support for small businesses that are struggling to stay afloat and the absence of measures for health and social care despite the huge waiting times and pressure on staff.

- Advertisement -

Speaking in the final day of the Budget debate, Helen said: “Rural businesses in North Shropshire have told me that the astronomical cost of energy means that they are struggling to stay afloat, not turning a comfortable profit or generating cash to invest.”

Helen and her Lib Dem colleagues had called on the Chancellor to extend support to businesses to help them cope with crippling energy prices and the cost of supplies and for an increase in wages for social care staff to ease the staffing crisis that is clogging up hospitals and GP surgeries.

However, the Government refused to help and refused to implement a proper windfall tax on the oil and gas giants which the Liberal Democrats estimate would raise an extra £15 billion.

Helen, the Lib Dem spokesman for Levelling Up, also called on the Government to invest in infrastructure in places where it is most needed rather than forcing under-pressure councils to compete against each other for limited Levelling Up funding.

And Helen questioned the impact that abolishing local enterprise partnerships will have on stretched local councils like Shropshire, which is proposing more than £50 million of cuts this year.

It comes after Michael Gove, the Levelling Up Secretary, announced a new batch of grants that are almost exclusively benefiting areas with large towns and cities at the expense of rural areas.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP