A man’s body has been recovered from the River Severn in Shrewsbury.

Emergency services were called to the river off Underdale Road at around 10.30am on Thursday morning following the discovery of the body in the water.

Four fire appliances including the Water Rescue Unit were mobilised from Baschurch and Shrewsbury with an operations officer.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police also attended the scene.