Local Canoe Club bring national highlight to Severn sewage scandal

Shrewsbury Canoe Club brought a national highlight to the scandalous levels of sewage dumping into the Severn on Wednesday, with an appearance on Good Morning Britain.

Nick being filmed for Good Morning Britain

This comes after a recent meeting with Councillor Alex Wagner to see sewage outflows to the Rea Brook in Shrewsbury in full flow, and a warning from the Liberal Democrats that Conservative MPs and councillors will lose seats unless they get a hold of the sewage issue.

The Canoe Club used their appearance to call for an end to water company profiteering, and to raise the issue of those using the Severn for sport often falling ill.

Chair of Shrewsbury Canoe Club Nick Morrall said:

“Mentioning on Good Morning Britain Yesterday there has been a systematic and countrywide failing from the highest level. Our corporations have been allowed to discharge sewage into our rivers for a significant amount of time whilst paying shareholders and senior managers obscene bonuses.

“Those who blame the ‘Victorian’ system on the issues is like blaming the Romans for the congestion we have on our road system.

“The most important thing now is to protect our waterways, provide our wildlife to thrive once again and provide our residents with a river we can all be proud of. As we move forward, a group of water users and concerned citizens is being put together with the support of the Town Councillors.”

Shrewsbury councillor Alex Wagner added:

“The issues with the river being highlighted by Nick and the Canoe Club are very serious. I think part of the solution for the Severn has to be working towards stretches of bathing water status in Shrewsbury. It may be a long shot, but those using the river for canoeing, rowing and other sports deserve to do so in much better quality water, with much stricter regulation. Frankly, we have to try everything given the current situation is totally unacceptable.”